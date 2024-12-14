Israeli army warns Palestinians to evacuate areas in Jabalia in northern Gaza

The Israeli army warned Palestinians in southeastern Jabalia in the northern Gaza Strip to evacuate areas Friday in preparation for a military attack.

Army's spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the warning is for an attack planned by Israel against what he said is an area where rockets were fired from toward Israel.

He warned residents to leave toward "shelters in central Gaza City." Attached to his message was a map "of the zones that are to be evacuated."

The army said earlier it intercepted two rockets fired from Gaza toward nearby Israeli urban areas that did not cause casualties or property damage.

Israeli Army Radio said the army intercepted the rockets fired toward Ashkelon, prompting the activation of air-raid sirens in areas surrounding the Palestinian enclave.

It came amid an unrelenting Israeli genocidal war on Gaza that has killed nearly 44,900 victims, mostly women and children, since an attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, on Oct. 7, 2023.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants last month for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant, for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on Gaza.

























