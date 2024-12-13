Military inventory of ousted Assad regime in Syria revealed

Abandoned military base after the withdrawal of Syrian forces in Latakia (EPA File Photo)

A detailed examination of the military inventory left behind by Bashar Assad's regime in Syria shows that many of the weapons and vehicles, including armored personnel carriers (APCs), howitzers, and multiple rocket launchers (MRLs), are outdated Soviet-era models.

These weapons were abandoned as regime forces retreated due to the advancing opposition groups moving toward Damascus. Despite their age, with proper maintenance and logistical support, these weapons remain operational.

ARMORED PERSONNEL CARRIERS (APCS)



BTR-70

The BTR-70, a Soviet-designed wheeled APC, was produced in Romania as the TAB-77.

Entering service in 1972, it carries 10 soldiers and 3 crew members.

It has a top speed of 80 km/h (50 mph) on land and 9 km/h (5.6 mph) on water, with a range of 600 kilometers (373 miles).

Armed with either a 14.5mm KPV or a 12.7mm Docka heavy machine gun and a 7.62mm PK machine gun, it weighs 11.5 tons (11,500 kg).

The BTR-70 remains in service in countries like Russia, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Romania, Armenia, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan.

BTR-80

An upgraded version of the BTR-70, the BTR-80 was used during the Soviet-Afghan War.

It carries 10 soldiers and 3 crew members and can reach a top speed of 90 km/h (56 mph) on land and 10 km/h (6.2 mph) on water.

The vehicle is armed with either a 14.5mm KPV or a 30mm "2A72" heavy machine gun, along with a 7.62mm PK machine gun.

The BTR-80 is used by the armed forces of several countries, including Russia, Ukraine, Armenia, Bangladesh, Hungary, Kazakhstan, Venezuela, and Yemen.

In Türkiye, the vehicle was modernized and was once in service but has now been replaced by more advanced armored vehicles.

MT-LB

The Soviet-made MT-LB is an amphibious, tracked APC that entered service in the 1970s.

It weighs 11.9 tons (11,900 kg) and carries 11 soldiers, with a crew of 2.

Armed with a 30mm AGS-17D/AGS-30 automatic grenade launcher or a 7.62mm PK machine gun, it remains in use in countries like Russia, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Finland, Iraq, and North Korea.

Tigr-M 4x4 APC

The Tigr-M, or GAZ Tigr, is a more modern Russian APC introduced in 2006.

Weighing 7.2 tons (7,200 kg), it has a maximum range of 1,000 kilometers (621 miles) and can reach speeds of 140 km/h (87 mph).

It is equipped with a 7.62mm PKP "Pecheneg" machine gun, a 12.7mm Kord heavy machine gun, or a 30mm AGS-17 grenade launcher.

CAPTURED HOWITZERS, ARTILLERY, AND MRLS



Although many of the artillery systems are from earlier generations, they remain operational with proper maintenance. Some of the captured systems include:

2B9 Vasilek Mortar

A Soviet-made 82mm mortar, the 2B9 Vasilek can be towed or mounted on armored vehicles.

It can fire shells from either the breech or muzzle.

D-20 Howitzer

A 152mm Soviet-made towed howitzer, the D-20 has a maximum range of 24 kilometers (15 miles) and an effective range of 17 kilometers (10.5 miles).

Weighing 5.7 tons (5,700 kg), it can fire 5-6 rounds per minute under emergency conditions.

D-30 Howitzer

A 122mm Soviet-made towed howitzer, the D-30 has a range of up to 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) and an effective range of 15.4 kilometers (9.6 miles).

It can be towed by vehicles or mounted on tracked platforms.

M1938 (M-30) Howitzer

A 122mm Soviet-made towed howitzer, produced between 1939 and 1955, the M1938 has a range of up to 11.8 kilometers (7.3 miles) and can fire 5-6 rounds per minute.

M1954 (M-46) Artillery

A 130mm Soviet-made artillery piece, the M-46 is one of the longest-range artillery pieces, capable of firing up to 40 kilometers (24.9 miles) with rocket-assisted shells.

Type-63 MRL

A 122mm multiple rocket launcher, the Type-63 MRL can launch 12 rockets with a maximum range of around 12 kilometers (7.5 miles).

2S1 Gvozdika Howitzer

The 2S1 Gvozdika is a self-propelled 122mm howitzer mounted on an MT-LB chassis.

It has a range of 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) and can fire 1-5 rounds per minute.

The vehicle reaches 60 km/h (37 mph) on roads and 30 km/h (18.6 mph) off-road.

2S3 Akatsiya Howitzer

A 152mm self-propelled howitzer introduced in 1971, the 2S3 Akatsiya has a range of 24 kilometers (14.9 miles), with an effective range of 18.5 kilometers (11.5 miles).

The vehicle can travel 63 km/h (39 mph) on roads and 45 km/h (28 mph) off-road.

BM-21 Grad

A 122mm multiple rocket launcher, the BM-21 Grad can fire 40 rockets at once, with a range of up to 52 kilometers (32.3 miles).

It has been in service since 1963 and remains one of the most widely used MRLs globally.

BM-27 Uragan

A 220mm Soviet-made multiple rocket launcher, the BM-27 Uragan has been in service since 1975. It is known for carrying heavy payloads and launching rockets over long distances.

BM-30 Smerch

The BM-30 Smerch, a Soviet-made multiple rocket launcher, entered service in 1989.

It can launch 12 rockets, each 300mm in diameter.

Weighing 43.7 tons (43,700 kg), the vehicle is 12 meters (39.4 feet) long and 3.05 meters (10 feet) wide.

With a crew of three, it has an 850-kilometer (528-mile) range and can travel at speeds of up to 60 km/h (37 mph).

Rocket range varies from 120 to 200 kilometers (74.5 to 124 miles), depending on the type.

Though these weapons and vehicles are outdated, they still represent a significant force in the hands of opposition forces when maintained and properly supported.














