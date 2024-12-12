UN General Assembly demands 'immediate, unconditional' cease-fire in Gaza, release of all hostages

The UN General Assembly overwhelmingly adopted a resolution Wednesday calling for an "immediate, unconditional and permanent cease-fire" in Gaza as well as the release of all hostages held in the conflict.

The resolution, urging immediate humanitarian access, was adopted with 158 votes in favor, nine against and 13 abstentions.

Submitted by the Palestinian mission to the UN, the resolution demands immediate access to essential services and humanitarian aid for civilians in Gaza.

Explicitly rejecting any actions aimed at starving Palestinians, the resolution calls for the unimpeded delivery of assistance to all areas, including besieged northern Gaza, where urgent relief is critical.

Reminding all sides of their obligations under international humanitarian law, the resolution particularly notes the importance of the protection of civilians, including women, children and those unable to fight.

It also demands that all sides to comply with "international law in relation to persons they detain, including by releasing all those arbitrarily detained and all human remains."

It highlights the importance of accountability mechanisms for violations, with a request for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to provide proposals to advance accountability.

Describing the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) as "the backbone of the humanitarian response in Gaza," it demands respect for its operations "with full respect for the humanitarian principles of humanity, neutrality, impartiality and independence."

With the adopted resolution, the General Assembly stressed its commitment to a two-state solution and called for the unification of Gaza and the occupied West Bank under the Palestinian Authority and rejected any attempts at demographic or territorial changes in Gaza.

The resolution further "demands that the parties fully, unconditionally, and without delay implement all the provisions of Security Council Resolution 2735 (2024) regarding an immediate cease-fire."

Additionally, it requests Guterres to report to the General Assembly within 60 days of the adoption of the resolution on its implementation.