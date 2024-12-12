OPPOSITION LEADER MEETS LOCAL FIGURES IN DAMASCUS TO STRENGTHEN CIVIL PEACE FOLLOWING ASSAD REGIMES FALL

A top Syrian opposition leader held several meetings in the Syrian capital Damascus with community and religious figures to strengthen civil peace and societal cohesion following the fall of the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria early this week.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Syrian Opposition Coalition (SOC) group said its political committee member Ahmad Baccora met with religious, community, and diplomatic leaders in Damascus, including officials from the former regime's government "to discuss ways to ensure the participation of all Syrians in fostering civil peace and enhancing social cohesion across Syria."

As part of his meetings in Damascus, Baccora met with church scouting teams and discussed the importance of the Christian community's participation in rebuilding Syria.

Baccora also affirmed that the SOC is "doing everything necessary to achieve the goals of establishing a democratic, civil state for all."

The Syrian people "are closely monitoring the current phase with great awareness," and understanding the importance of the period between the fall of the regime and the establishment of a new state, he stressed.

Assad, Syria's leader for 24 years, fled to Russia after anti-regime groups took control of Damascus early Sunday, ending the rule of the Baath Party, which had been in power since 1963.



