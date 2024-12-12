Israeli prime minister discusses Gaza cease-fire with White House national security adviser

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held talks on Thursday with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan for a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner exchange.

Sullivan arrived in Israel early in the day for talks with Israeli officials on the latest regional developments, especially the situation in Gaza and Syria.

He is also expected to visit Egypt and Qatar as part of his tour, according to US media.

Netanyahu and Sullivan discussed the ongoing negotiations to reach a cease-fire and prisoner swap deal in Gaza, the Israeli daily Yedioth Ahronoth reported.

The talks also dwelt on the situation in Syria following the downfall of the Bashar al-Assad regime, according to a statement by Netanyahu's office.

"Israel will do whatever is necessary to protect its security from any threat," Netanyahu said during the meeting.

The Israeli army captured the buffer zone in Syria's occupied Golan Heights on Sunday, shortly after Netanyahu announced the collapse of a UN-monitored disengagement agreement with Damascus.

The army also mounted hundreds of airstrikes against military bases, air defense stations, and intelligence headquarters as well as long- and short-range missile depots and unconventional weapon stockpiles across Syria.

Anti-regime forces seized the capital Damascus on Sunday after a lightning advance that sent Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and 53 years of his family rule.



