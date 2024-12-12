Iraqi army says country’s border with Syria 'fully secured'

The Iraqi army said Thursday that the country's border with Syria is "fully secured" following the ouster of the Bashar al-Assad regime.

Army Chief of Staff, Lieutenant General Abdul-Amir Yarallah, said the Iraqi border with Syria is "fully secured," the state news agency INA reported.

He added that the border area has been "reinforced by a defensive line from the army and the pro-government Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), also known as Hashd Al-Shaabi.

The top military official said no friction had been reported between the Iraqi troops and forces on the Syrian side of the border.

Anti-regime forces seized the capital Damascus on Sunday after a lightning advance that sent Assad fleeing to Russia after a 13-year civil war and 53 years of his family rule.