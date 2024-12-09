Yemen’s Houthis claim drone attack on ‘vital target’ in southern Israel

Yemen's Houthi group said Monday that it carried out a drone attack on a "vital target" in southern Israel.

In a televised statement, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said that it fired a drone at an Israeli target in Yavne, south of Jaffa, resulting in a direct hit.

He, however, did not give details about the nature of the target.

The spokesman said the attack was "in response to the Israeli enemy's massacres" against the Palestinians in Gaza.

In solidarity with the Gaza Strip, which has been facing a genocidal war by Israel since October last year, the Houthis have targeted Israeli sites, cargo ships, or those associated with Tel Aviv with missiles and drones, expressing their determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

A coalition led by the U.S. has been conducting airstrikes since the beginning of 2024 that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.





















