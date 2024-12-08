UN humanitarian chief plans to visit region after latest developments in Syria

Tom Fletcher, the UN under-secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and emergency relief coordinator, said on Sunday that he will visit the region soon, noting that events in Syria are unfolding at a "remarkable pace."

On X, Fletcher highlighted that over a decade of conflict in Syria has displaced millions of people, emphasizing the rapid pace of events currently unfolding.

"We will respond wherever, whenever, however we can to support people in need, including reception centers-food, water, fuel, tents, blankets," Fletcher said, stressing that all parties must protect civilians, civilian infrastructure, and humanitarian workers.

He also emphasized the necessity of allowing those fleeing to return safely and voluntarily when possible.

Fletcher stated that he has been in close contact with humanitarian teams in Syria and the surrounding region, ensuring strong cooperation and communication.

"We'll also convene key partners in advance of my imminent visit to the region," he added.

After a period of relative calm, clashes between Assad regime forces and anti-regime groups reignited on Nov. 27 in rural areas west of Aleppo, a major city in northern Syria.

Over 10 days, opposition forces launched a lightning offensive, capturing key cities and then, on Sunday, the capital Damascus. The rapid advance, supported by defecting military units, led to the collapse of the Assad regime after 13 years of civil war.