Syrian regime withdraws from east of Euphrates

Forces of the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad withdrew from the provincial center of the al-Hasakah province and Qamishli district in the country's northeast, east of the Euphrates River, leaving them under the occupation of the terrorist group PKK/YPG, local sources said Saturday.

The regime army on Friday withdrew some of its forces stationed in the Deir ez-Zor province in the country's east bordering Iraq and handed over the provincial center to the PKK/YPG terrorists.

The move follows over a week of dramatic developments in the country, with forces opposed to Assad making gains at the expense of regime forces.

- TERRORIST PKK/YPG SEEKS TO EXPLOIT SECURITY VACUUM

Amid setbacks for the Assad regime, the terrorist PKK/YPG is seeking to exploit the unclear security situation.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.

The YPG is the PKK's offshoot in Syria, the scene of the current fighting, and an area where for years the group has tried to establish a terrorist corridor along the Turkish border.

In recent years Türkiye has deployed troops and worked with local allies such as the opposition Syrian National Army to prevent this and keep locals safe from terrorist oppression.





- DEVELOPMENTS İN SYRİA

Renewed fighting between regime forces and anti-regime groups broke out Nov. 27 in rural areas west of the major city of Aleppo.

By Nov. 30, opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city center and established dominance across the Idlib province.

On Dec. 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched Operation Dawn of Freedom against the terrorist group PKK/YPG in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terror elements.

Anti-regime forces captured Hama on Thursday and continued to advance Friday, seizing the Rastan and Talbiseh districts in the Homs province.







