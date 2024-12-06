Fresh Israeli airstrike kills 2, injures 3 in central Gaza

Two Palestinians were killed and three others injured Friday in an Israeli airstrike targeting a group of civilians in central Gaza, an area that has been facing over a year of continuous genocide.

Medical sources told Anadolu that the strike on al-Maghazi refugee camp resulted in two fatalities and three injuries. The wounded were transported to al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital in central Gaza for treatment.

The attack targeted a gathering of civilians in the refugee camp, witnesses told Anadolu.

Israel launched a genocidal war on the Gaza Strip in October last year, killing over 44,600 people, most of them women and children, and injuring over 105,800.

The second year of the genocide in Gaza has drawn growing international condemnation, with officials and institutions labeling the attacks and blocking of aid deliveries as a deliberate attempt to destroy a population.

Last month, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.







