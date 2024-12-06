Anti-regime forces capture strategic districts in Syria’s Homs province

Anti-regime groups in Syria have captured the districts of Rastan and Talbiseh in Homs province, a region of strategic importance that serves as a gateway to the capital Damascus, sources said.

The groups, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), have been clashing with Syrian regime forces since Nov. 27.

After seizing control of the city center in Hama earlier this week, they are now making significant advances in Homs.

Earlier this morning, the anti-regime groups successfully took control of Rastan and Talbiseh, key districts located along the M5 highway, which connects Aleppo, Hama, and Homs to Damascus.





- DEVELOPMENTS IN SYRIA

Clashes between Syrian regime forces and anti-regime groups first erupted on Nov. 27 in the western countryside of Aleppo.

By Nov. 30, the opposition forces had taken control of most of Aleppo's city center and established dominance across Idlib province.

On Dec. 5, following intense fighting, anti-regime forces captured the city center of Hama from regime control.

Meanwhile, on Dec. 1, the opposition Syrian National Army launched the Operation Dawn of Freedom against the PKK/YPG terror group in the Tel Rifaat district of Aleppo's countryside, liberating the area from terrorist elements.