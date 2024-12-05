 Contact Us
News Middle East Türkiye says it is coordinating with regional counterparts on Syria

Türkiye says it is coordinating with regional counterparts on Syria

Türkiye has been closely cooperating with regional partners to address rising tensions in northern Syria, according to a defense ministry spokesman. This comes after Syrian anti-regime groups launched their largest offensive in years, making significant advances against President Bashar al-Assad's forces and pushing into Hama city.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published December 05,2024
Subscribe
TÜRKIYE SAYS IT IS COORDINATING WITH REGIONAL COUNTERPARTS ON SYRIA

Türkiye has closely cooperated and coordinated with regional counterparts since tensions began again in northern Syria last week, a spokesman for the defence ministry said on Thursday, adding stabilising measures were being taken.

Syrian anti-regime groups staged their biggest advance against President Bashar al-Assad's forces in years over the past week and are starting a push into Hama city.

In Ankara, the spokesman repeated the Turkish position that the conflict was triggered by domestic dynamics and unresolved issues in Syria, adding Türkiye remained committed to the agreements it reached.

"All necessary measures are being taken by our troops for stability in the region to continue. Since the beginning of the process, close cooperation and coordination with counterparts in the region is continuing," the spokesman said.