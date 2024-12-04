US military destroyed weapon systems in eastern Syria strike: Pentagon

The US military conducted a strike early Tuesday in eastern Syria targeting several weapon systems that included truck-mounted rocket launchers and a tank, said the Pentagon.

"This morning, US Central Command forces successfully destroyed several weapon systems in the vicinity of Military Support Site Euphrates in Syria that included three truck mounted multiple rocket launchers, a T-64 tank and mortars that presented a clear and imminent threat to US and coalition forces," Spokesman Pat Ryder said at a press briefing.

He said the strike followed the firing of rockets and mortars near MSS Euphrates, the military base in eastern Syria.

"We're still assessing who is operating these weapons. But we do know that there are Iranian-backed militia groups in the area that have conducted attacks on MSS Euphrates in the past," said Ryder.

Ryder said there are also Syrian military forces that operate in the area.

"To be clear, these self-defense actions successfully eliminated threats to US personnel and were not linked to any broader activities in northwest Syria by other groups," he added.

Separately, on Nov. 29, the US carried out a self-defense strike against what it said was a hostile target preparing a rocket rail at MSS Euphrates.