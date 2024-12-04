UN warns situation in Syria 'extremely fluid and dangerous,' urges de-escalation

The UN's special envoy for Syria warned Tuesday that the war-torn nation is in a new "extremely fluid and dangerous" period as armed groups continue to claim territory from regime forces.

Geir Pedersen told the Security Council that armed groups now control territory containing about 7 million people as they advance in the northwest, taking the key regional hub of Aleppo and moving towards Hama.

"Syrian government forces have since regrouped and established defensive lines in Hama, repelling some fighters. But as I speak to you this afternoon, these are being severely tested, with HTS and armed opposition groups gaining ground today, advancing very close to Hama-a major city of some 1 million people," said Pedersen.

He was referring to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, a UN-designated terrorist group that grew out of al-Qaeda's Syrian affiliate but broke with it in 2017.

Pedersen said "pro-government" airstrikes have intensified in recent days, hitting civilian and military targets and resulting in Syrian casualties. HTS and other armed groups have also launched rocket and drone attacks that have resulted in civilian casualties, he added, pointing in particular to Hama and Aleppo.

"We need de-escalation and we need calm. I appeal to all parties to their obligations under international law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure and allow safe passage for Syrians fleeing violence. But Mr. President, this alone does not suffice. Further military escalation risks mass displacement and civilian casualties," said Pedersen.

"We must de-escalate and ensure a cooperative approach to countering listed terrorist groups. But-and this is my second core message-de-escalation needs to be accompanied by a credible political horizon for the Syrian people," he added.

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the conflict that has gripped Syria for nearly 14 years.

Russia, a key backer of the Syrian regime, lashed out at the anti-regime offensive, saying it has resulted in the deaths of at least 30 civilians.

"We categorically condemn this coordinated attack by HTS terrorists who control Idlib, destabilizing the already fraught situation on Syrian soil," Vasily Nebenzya, Moscow's UN envoy, told the council.

"The enemy will be defeated, regardless of what external support is being provided to them, and there is such external support. According to reports and information that is available, support for terrorists is being provided by Americans and their allies to varying degrees," he added.

Robert Wood, the US representative at the council's meeting, flatly denied any American involvement in the ongoing hostilities, saying Washington "had nothing to do with" the anti-regime offensive. He maintained that the council must demand "that all parties cease brutal aerial attacks and adhere to international law."

"We must also renew this Council's demand that the regime not launch a chemical weapons attack, as it has done more than 50 times over the course of this conflict, and we must continue to hold the regime and its backers to account for these heinous actions," he added.

Wood said the US "will defend and protect US personnel and US military positions in northeast Syria, which remain essential to ensuring that ISIS can never resurge."















