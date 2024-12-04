Qatar calls for de-escalation, comprehensive political settlement in Syria

Qatar has called for an immediate de-escalation in Syria and for reaching a comprehensive political settlement to the conflict in the country.

In a press briefing late Tuesday, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al-Ansari underlined Qatar's position "on the need for a comprehensive political solution to the Syrian crisis to serve the interests of the Syrian people."

Qatar is "closely monitoring the recent developments in Syria and emphasizes the need to spare civilians from the consequences of this conflict," he said, stressing that a military solution will not bring "sustainable results."

The spokesman reaffirmed Qatar's "support for any initiatives aimed at establishing lasting peace in Syria," and its "collaboration with international partners to achieve a political solution that meets the aspirations of the Syrian people."

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the conflict that has gripped Syria for nearly 14 years.