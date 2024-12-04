Pentagon claims cooperation with SDF in Syria limited to fight against Daesh/ISIS

The Pentagon said Tuesday that its collaboration with the SDF, a group linked to the PKK/YPG terror group, is limited to efforts targeting the defeat of Daesh/ISIS in Syria.

"The presence of the United States in Syria is focused on the enduring defeat of ISIS in that mission," spokesperson Pat Ryder said. "We have a very valued partner in the SDF, but I want to be clear that our focus is on the defeat ISIS mission and working with coalition partners, to include the SDF."

Asked whether US protection extends to its partner the SDF in situations unrelated to Daesh/ISIS, Ryder highlighted the partnership but pointed to the primary objective.

"As we work together to counter ISIS, we have come to the aid of the SDF," he said. "Obviously, again, we're working together. We're partners in that."

He added, however, that "if the question is are we going to look at opportunities elsewhere, outside of that mentioned, we obviously have to remember why we're there and what we remain focused on."

The US mission in Syria, he reiterated, "remains the defeat ISIS mission, and that will continue to be our focus."

Asked by Anadolu what the US position would be in the event of a pursuit by the armed anti-regime group Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) of the SDF, Ryder responded: "I don't want to get into hypotheticals. I appreciate the question. But you know, look, again I'm not going to speak for the SDF."

"I'm not their spokesperson. Clearly, they've been operating in a very dangerous neighborhood for a very long time. And as you highlight, there are, you know, are many groups that are fighting in Syria, to include HTS," he said.







