ARMED ANTI-REGIME GROUPS CAPTURE 4 MORE SETTLEMENTS IN SYRIAS HAMA

Armed groups opposing Bashar al-Assad's regime on Wednesday captured four more settlements in the Syrian province of Hama.

The anti-regime forces have been advancing towards Hama province since clashes with Assad regime forces began on Nov. 27.

Fighting regime forces about 5 kilometers (3 miles) outside Hama city center, the anti-regime groups have taken control of several areas, including Pasif, Elcid, Al-Karim, and Hamra.

Additionally, they have captured the Armored Corps School near Hama city center, which is one of the regime's key bases and serves as the main headquarters for the 25th Brigade.

Clashes broke out on Nov. 27 between Assad regime forces and anti-regime armed groups in the western countryside of Aleppo in northern Syria, marking a re-escalation of the fighting after a period of relative calm in the conflict that has gripped Syria for nearly 14 years.