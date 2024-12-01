UNRWA chief says pausing aid delivery through key Gaza-Israel crossing

 Contact Us
The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) announced it is halting aid deliveries through the Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza due to ongoing security concerns. UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini explained that the road out of the crossing has been unsafe for months, citing incidents such as a large convoy of aid trucks being stolen by armed gangs.

Published December 01,2024
The UN agency supporting Palestinian refugees is pausing the delivery of aid through the key Kerem Shalom crossing between Israel and Gaza because of security concerns, its chief said Sunday.

"We are pausing the delivery of aid through Kerem Shalom... The road out of this crossing has not been safe for months. On 16 November, a large convoy of aid trucks was stolen by armed gangs. Yesterday, we tried to bring in a few food trucks on the same route. They were all taken," UNRWA head Philippe Lazzarini said in a post on X.