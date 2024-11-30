 Contact Us
News Middle East Syrian army admits rebels entered 'large parts' of Aleppo city

Syria's military reported that opposition groups entered "large parts" of the northern city of Aleppo on Saturday, triggering intense clashes that resulted in dozens of Syrian soldiers being killed or wounded. According to a military statement, armed opposition factions launched a major attack on multiple fronts in Aleppo and Idlib, engaging in fierce battles across a 100-kilometer stretch.

AFP MIDDLE EAST
Published November 30,2024
Syria's army said Saturday that opposition groups had entered "large parts" of the northern city of Aleppo, reporting dozens of soldiers killed and wounded in large-scale clashes.

A military statement said "armed organisations" launched "a broad attack from multiple axes on the Aleppo and Idlib fronts" and reported fierce battles "over a strip exceeding 100 kilometres (60 miles)". It added "dozens of men from our armed forces were killed and others wounded", as "They were able over the past hours to enter large parts of neighbourhoods of Aleppo city."