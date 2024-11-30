IRAQI DEFENSE MINISTER ANNOUNCES ARMYS READINESS TO PROTECT BORDERS, AIRSPACE

Iraqi Defense Minister Thabit Abbasi said Friday that his forces are fully prepared to defend the country's borders and airspace against any threats.

Abbasi emphasized the military's commitment to national security in a written statement addressing developments in Syria.

"Our brave army, alongside other security forces, is ready and steadfast in its mission to protect Iraq's borders and airspace from any danger," said Abbasi.

He stressed that Iraqi army units are stationed to secure the borders and are conducting continuous surveillance operations.

"Intelligence agencies are monitoring any movements of terrorist groups, and if they attempt to approach or attack the Iraqi borders, there will be a firm and strong response," he added.

Armed opposition groups fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad's forces advanced into central Aleppo late Friday, according to local sources.

They captured 108 locations, including 86 in Aleppo's countryside and 22 in Idlib in three days of fighting.







