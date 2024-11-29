OPPOSITION FORCES IN SYRIA ADVANCE WITHIN 1 KM OF ALEPPOS OUTER NEIGHBORHOODS

Opposition forces in Syria advance within 1 km of Aleppo's outer neighborhoods

Opposition armed groups fighting against Bashar al-Assad's regime forces in Syria on Thursday reached within one kilometer of the outer neighborhoods of Aleppo city, local sources said.

The clashes began early Wednesday in the western countryside of Aleppo province.

Over the past two days of fighting in Aleppo and Idlib provinces, the opposition groups are said to have taken control of 400 square kilometers of territory.

After continued fighting through the night, the opposition forces approached the New Aleppo neighborhood, which is on the outskirts of the city.