Iranian general killed in Syria clashes between Assad regime, opposition forces

One of the commanders of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) was killed on Thursday in an attack carried out by Syrian opposition forces in western Aleppo, Iran's Tasnim news agency said.

According to the agency, which is closely linked to the IRGC, Gen. Kioumars Pourhashemi, a "senior Iranian military adviser," was killed.

The report did not provide any further details.

Clashes between Bashar al-Assad's regime forces and the opposition group Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) continued in Syria's Aleppo and Idlib provinces on Thursday, with HTS claiming control of several villages 34 villages and continuing its advances, sources said.

Fighting erupted early Wednesday in northwest Aleppo's western countryside.