19 more Palestinians killed in northern Gaza due to Israeli army airstrikes

At least 19 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on their homes on Friday in the northern Gaza Strip, as the area endures a devastating Israeli military campaign for over 50 days.

A medical source told Anadolu that 10 Palestinians, including women and children, were killed in an Israeli airstrike on a home in the Beit Lahia town.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that another airstrike hit a home for the "Ahmad" family in the Beit Lahia Project area, killing six people.

Three more Palestinians were killed and others injured as the Israeli army struck with artillery shells homes and residential areas in the Sheikh Zayed area in northern Gaza.

Since Oct. 5, Israel has launched a large-scale ground operation in northern Gaza to allegedly prevent Palestinian resistance group Hamas from regrouping. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, has been allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there-currently estimated at 80,000-on the verge of famine.

More than 2,300 people have since been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip that has killed over 44,360 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

Last week, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.



















