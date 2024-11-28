Syrian opposition forces claim seizing 32 villages, areas in western Aleppo

The Syrian opposition forces on Wednesday claimed the seizure of 32 villages and areas in western rural Aleppo, northern Syria, following a large-scale attack on the Syrian regime forces.

According to an Anadolu correspondent, the opposition forces captured dozens of villages from the regime forces, including the villages of Urm Al-Kubra, Anjara, Bashnatrah, Kafr Basma, Basratoun, Hawr, al-Qasimiyah, Ajil, Bala, al-Saloum, as well as a Syrian regime military base, known as Base 46.

The newly seized area in western rural Aleppo is 245 square kilometers (94.5 square miles), bringing the opposition forces to some 5 kilometers (3 miles) from Aleppo city.

The Hay'et Tahrir al-Sham armed group and its allied forces said they seized heavy military equipment and vehicles from the regime forces, and captured dozens of the regime soldiers.

According to the Anadolu correspondent, thousands of people fled the areas toward the northwestern rural Idlib.

Syria has been embroiled in a vicious civil war since early 2011 when the Assad Syrian regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.



















