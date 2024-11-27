International Criminal Court’s arrest warrant for Israeli officials is wrong, does not help solve problem: Greece

The International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to issue arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defense chief Yaov Gallant is wrong and does not help to solve problems, Greece argued Tuesday.

Ask by reporters if Greece would arrest Netanyahu if he sets foot on Greek soil, government spokesman Pavlos Marinakis said, "Such decisions do not help and will not solve any problems," instead of responding to the question directly at a news conference in Athens.

"We cannot equate a state that suffered a terrorist attack, in this case by Hamas, with nations that initiated attacks, such as Russia in Ukraine," said Marinakis.

He categorically reiterated a demand for an immediate cease-fire in the Gaza Strip.

The ICC announced the arrest warrants last week for Netanyahu and Gallant "for crimes against humanity and war crimes committed from at least 8 October 2023 until at least 20 May 2024" in Gaza.

Israel's genocidal onslaught in Gaza has continued since an Oct. 7, 2023, attack by the Palestinian resistance group, Hamas. The ensuing response by Israel has killed more than 44,000 people, mostly women and children.

The onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the enclave, and a deliberate blockade has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine, pushing the population to the brink of starvation.