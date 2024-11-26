Israeli strikes on Gaza kill 12, many injured

The Israeli army's attacks on various locations in the Gaza Strip have resulted in the deaths of 12 Palestinians and numerous injuries, according to reports.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported that the Israeli army continued its assaults on Gaza.

The report stated that an Israeli airstrike targeted a house belonging to the Al-Jadba family in the eastern Et-Tuffah neighborhood of Gaza City, killing six people, including women and children, and injuring many others.

Additionally, the Israeli army's artillery attack on Kishko Street in the El-Ebrar area, located east of the Ez-Zeytun neighborhood in southeastern Gaza City, killed two people and injured several others.

The report also mentioned that Israeli airstrikes on the Al-Shati refugee camp in western Gaza, where Palestinians had gathered, resulted in three deaths and numerous injuries.

Israeli drone strikes on the northern part of the Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza also killed one person, with ambulance teams unable to reach the victim's body due to constant bombardment.