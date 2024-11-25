WHO CHIEF SAYS ATTACKS ON GAZAS KAMAL ADWAN HOSPITAL MUST STOP IMMEDIATELY

WHO chief says attacks on Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital 'must stop immediately'

The World Health Organization (WHO) chief on Monday said that attacks on the Kamal Adwan Hospital in Gaza "must stop immediately," as Israel's war on the Palestinian enclave stretches into its second year.

"Continued attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern #Gaza have caused an additional 14 injuries in the past 48 hours, including the hospital director and the very few remaining doctors and nurses — this is deplorable/intolerable/deeply concerning," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

Tedros noted that there are still 65 adult patients with injuries, 13 child patients, and eight patients in the intensive care unit.

Calling for a cease-fire, he said: "The attacks on Kamal Adwan Hospital must stop immediately, and safe passage for a humanitarian mission must be ensured, so that health personnel can be deployed and medical supplies provided for the remaining patients."

The Israeli war on the Gaza Strip has killed more than 44,200 people, mostly women and children, since Oct. 7, 2023.

On Thursday, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its brutal war on Gaza.