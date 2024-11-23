At least four killed, 23 injured in Israeli strike on central Beirut, health ministry says

At least four people were killed and 23 wounded in an Israeli strike on central Beirut overnight, Lebanon's health ministry said on Saturday.

Israel has engaged in cross-border warfare with Lebanon, launching an air campaign in late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets.

Over 3,600 people have been killed by Israeli attacks in Lebanon, with more than 15,300 injured and over 1 million displaced since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1.