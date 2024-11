US envoy Amos Hochstein, speaking from Beirut, said he would travel to Israel later on Wednesday as he seeks a truce in the Israel-Hezbollah war.

"The meeting today built on the meeting yesterday and made additional progress, so I will travel from here in a couple hours to Israel to try to bring this to a close if we can," Hochstein told reporters after meeting with parliament speaker Nabih Berri, a Hezbollah ally who has led mediation efforts on behalf of the Iran-backed group.