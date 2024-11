Local residents and rescuers gather at a site targeted by an Israeli airstrike in the Zuqaq al-Blat district, central Beirut, Lebanon, 18 November 2024. (EPA)

According to a report by A Haber, a cease-fire decision has been made between Israel and Hezbollah. The cease-fire, which will be effective starting November 21, will last for 60 days.

IT WILL LAST UNTIL JANUARY 20



According to the agreement, Hezbollah's military wing will withdraw from a 10-kilometer area in the south, and Israel will also pull back from the southern border region. Additionally, the cease-fire will remain in effect until January 20, when the new U.S. President, Donald Trump, will take office.