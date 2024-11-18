2 medics killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

Two more medics were killed in an Israeli airstrike in the town of Qana in southern Lebanon on Monday, the Lebanese Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement accused the Israeli army of violating international laws and humanitarian norms by attacking a center of the Islamic Health Association in Qana.

The Lebanese state news agency also reported Israeli airstrikes in the town of Maarakeh in Tyre district, without providing details about injuries or damage.

On Saturday, three Lebanese medics were killed and four others injured in Israeli airstrikes in Burj Rahal and Kfar Tebnit in southern Lebanon.

Israel launched an air campaign in Lebanon against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group in late September, in an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare over Israel's ongoing war on the Gaza Strip.

Nearly 3,500 people have been killed, over 14,700 injured and more than 1 million displaced by Israeli attacks since last October, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.























