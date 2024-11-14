Israeli attacks kill 21 more people in Lebanon as death toll nears 3,400

A man stands at the site of damaged buildings, in the aftermath of Israeli strikes on Beirut's southern suburbs, amid the ongoing hostilities between Hezbollah and Israeli forces, Lebanon, November 14, 2024. (REUTERS Photo)

At least 21 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Wednesday, bringing the overall death toll since last year to 3,386, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Thursday.

In a statement, the ministry added that 73 other people were wounded over the past day, raising the total number of injuries to 14,417 since October 2023.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.