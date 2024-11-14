NewsMiddle East
Iran tells IAEA chief it is ready to negotiate, but not under pressure, X
Iran tells IAEA chief it is ready to negotiate, but not under pressure, X
Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday that Iran is willing to resolve disputes with the United Nations nuclear watchdog through cooperation and negotiations, but not under pressure.
Iran said it can resolve disputes with the United Nations nuclear watchdog through cooperation and negotiations but not under pressure, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi on Thursday, according to his X account.