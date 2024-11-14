2 sisters among 4 killed by Israeli army in northern Gaza

The Israeli army on Thursday killed at least four Palestinians, including two sisters, in the ongoing onslaught on the northern Gaza Strip.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that three Palestinians, including two little sisters, were killed and others injured in Israeli artillery shelling of areas in Jabalia.

The Israeli army heavily struck the eastern areas of the Jabalia refugee camp, and blew up homes and residential areas.

A fourth Palestinian was killed in Jabalia by an Israeli quadcopter drone as it opened fire on a group of people, local sources reported.

The attacks came as the Israeli army continued its deadly onslaught on northern Gaza since Oct. 5 to allegedly prevent Hamas from regrouping amid a suffocating siege on the area. Palestinians, however, accuse Israel of seeking to occupy the area and forcibly displace its residents.

Since then, no humanitarian aid, including food, medicine, and fuel, was allowed into the area, leaving most of the population there on the verge of imminent famine.

More than 2,000 people have since been killed, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The onslaught was the latest episode in a brutal Israeli war on the Gaza Strip since October last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire.

Over 43,700 people have since been killed in Gaza, mostly women and children, and over 103,000 others injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

Israel faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its deadly war on Gaza.









