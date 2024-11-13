US strikes Iranian-backed groups in Syria: CENTCOM

The US carried out airstrikes in Syria on Tuesday in response to recent attacks on American forces by Iranian-backed groups, said the United States Central Command (CENTCOM).

"These strikes were in response to a rocket attack on US personnel at Patrol Base Shaddadi. There was no damage to US facilities and no injuries to US or partner forces during the attack," CENTCOM said in a statement.

It added that the strikes are meant to "degrade the Iranian-backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks."

CENTCOM did not specify which armed groups were targeted in the strikes or whether there were any casualties.

The US has nearly 1,000 troops stationed in eastern Syria and 2,500 in neighboring Iraq as part of the mission to defeat Daesh/ISIS.







