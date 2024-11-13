Lebanon says 78 more killed in Israeli attacks as death toll soars to 3,365

Smoke rises following an Israeli airstrike on the Dahieh district in Beirut, Lebanon, 13 November 2024. (EPA Photo)

At least 78 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Tuesday, taking the overall death toll since last year to 3,365, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

In a statement, the ministry added that 122 other people were wounded over the past day, raising the total number of injured people to 14,344 since October 2023.

Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.

Israel expanded the conflict by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.





















