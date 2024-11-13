 Contact Us
News Middle East Blinken calls on Israel for 'extended pauses' in Gaza war

Blinken calls on Israel for 'extended pauses' in Gaza war

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday urged Israel to implement "real and extended pauses" in fighting in Gaza to facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid to the region. Speaking in Brussels, Blinken emphasized the need for pauses in combat across large areas of Gaza to ensure that aid reaches those in need.

Reuters MIDDLE EAST
Published November 13,2024
Subscribe
BLINKEN CALLS ON ISRAEL FOR EXTENDED PAUSES IN GAZA WAR

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday called on Israel to implement "real and extended pauses" in fighting in Gaza to allow for the delivery of aid to its war-ravaged population.

"We need to see real and extended pauses in large areas of Gaza, pauses in any fighting, any combat, so that the assistance can effectively get to people who need it," Blinken told reporters during a visit to Brussels, adding that Israel was taking steps to address the dire humanitarian situation in the Palestinian territory.