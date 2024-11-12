US carries out strikes against Iranian-linked targets in Syria

The US conducted strikes on Iranian-linked targets in Syria in response to attacks on US personnel, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said Monday.

"Today, US CENTCOM forces conducted strikes against nine targets in two locations associated with Iranian groups in Syria in response to several attacks on US personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours," CENTCOM said in a statement.

The strikes will degrade the Iranian-backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and coalition forces who are in the region to conduct Daesh/ISIS operations, it added.

"Our message is clear. Attacks against US and coalition partners in the region will not be tolerated," said CENTCOM Commander Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, according to the statement.

The US will continue to take "every step" necessary to protect its personnel and coalition partners and respond to "reckless attacks," Kurilla added.

In early November, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered the deployment of additional ballistic missile defense destroyers, fighter squadron and tanker aircraft and several US Air Force B-52 long-range strike bombers to the Middle East to deter Iran and its proxies.









