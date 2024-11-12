Gaza death toll nearing 43,700 amid relentless Israeli assaults

At least 62 more Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip, taking the overall death toll since last year to 43,665, the Health Ministry in the enclave said on Tuesday.

A ministry statement added that some 103,076 others were injured in the ongoing assault.

"The Israeli occupation has committed three massacres of families in the last 48 hours, resulting in 62 deaths and 147 injuries," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under the rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

The Israeli army has continued a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Mediation efforts led by the US, Egypt, and Qatar to reach a Gaza cease-fire and prisoner swap agreement between Israel and Hamas have failed over Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's refusal to halt the war.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its actions in Gaza.









