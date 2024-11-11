Lufthansa extends flight suspension to Tel Aviv amid ongoing crisis

The Lufthansa Group on Monday announced another extension of its flight ban to Israel, citing the persistent tense security situation in the Middle East.

The company stated that its airlines group will not operate flights to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv until Dec. 15.

This extended suspension applies to Austrian Airlines, Swiss International Air Lines, and Brussels Airlines.

Germany-based airline Lufthansa itself has decided to cancel all flights to and from Israel for the remainder of the year, citing operational reasons. Previously, flights to and from Tel Aviv had been suspended until Nov. 25.

The company also announced that connections to Beirut, Lebanon will remain suspended until the end of next February, while flights to Tehran, Iran are canceled through Jan. 31, 2025.

This decision comes as part of the airline group's ongoing assessment of the security situation in the region, which has been volatile since the outbreak of conflict in October.