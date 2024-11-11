Lebanon’s premier says opportunity exists to ensure only state carries arms

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati said Sunday there is currently an opportunity to ensure that only the state possesses weapons as fighting continued in southern Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israeli forces.

Mikati spoke during a meeting with members of the Lebanese community at Lebanon's embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh, according to a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

He will take part in an extraordinary Arab-Islamic summit in Saudi Arabia on Monday to discuss Israel's aggression against Palestinian and Lebanese territories.

In his meeting with the Lebanese community, Mikati said "the opportunity is available today to bring everyone back under the authority of the state, with the state holding the first and final decision in all matters."

"God willing, we will not miss this opportunity and will work together in unity to save Lebanon," he added.

Mikati further expressed "hope that Lebanon could pass through this difficult period as quickly as possible, reach a cease-fire (between Hezbollah and Israel) and implement international resolutions, particularly (UN Security Council) Resolution 1701, while strengthening the presence of the army in the south, ensuring that there are no weapons except those of the legitimate authorities."

Resolution 1701, which was adopted Aug. 11, 2006, demands a complete cessation of hostilities between Lebanon and Israel and the establishment of a demilitarized zone between the Blue Line -- the de facto boundary between Lebanon and Israel -- and the Litani River, allowing only the Lebanese army and the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) to possess weapons and military equipment in the area.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are targets of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,800 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.



















