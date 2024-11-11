Lebanon says 54 more killed in Israeli attacks as death toll surpasses 3,240

At least 54 people were killed in Israeli attacks across Lebanon on Sunday, taking the overall death toll since last year to 3,240, the Lebanese Health Ministry said on Monday.
In a statement, the ministry added that 56 other people were wounded in the past day, raising the total number of injured to 14,134 since last October.
Israel has launched a massive air campaign in Lebanon since late September against what it claims are Hezbollah targets in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and the Lebanese group since the start of Israel's brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip.
Israel expanded the conflict by launching a ground assault into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.