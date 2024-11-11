Lebanese Civil Defense recovers 43 bodies from rubble after Israeli strikes

The Lebanese Civil Defense said it recovered 43 bodies and several injured people from under the rubble following Israeli attacks in southern and eastern Lebanon on Sunday.

In Byblos district of Mount Lebanon governorate, Civil Defense teams retrieved 24 bodies and pulled eight injured people from debris, Lebanon's National News Agency reported.

In the village of Deir Qanoun Ras Al-Ain in the governorate, Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies of five victims and rescued two injured people.

In the same governorate, the remains of three people were retrieved in the village of Aadloun and the bodies of two others were recovered from under the rubble in the town of Haniyeh, according to the agency.

In Beqaa governorate in eastern Lebanon, Civil Defense teams recovered the bodies of nine victims and pulled out five injured people from towns of Bednayel, Rasm al-Hadath and Saraain El Faouqa.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are targets of the Hezbollah group, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,900 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.