Israeli prime minister asks court to delay testimony in his corruption trial over Gaza, Lebanon wars

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu asked the court on Monday to delay his testimony in his corruption trial for some 80 days citing preoccupation with current conflicts in Gaza and Lebanon.

According to the Israeli public broadcaster KAN, Netanyahu's legal team filed a request in the Jerusalem District Court to delay his testimony, claiming that he doesn't have time to prepare for the testimony under the current war developments.

Netanyahu faces charges of bribery, fraud, and breach of trust. The Israeli premier, however, denied any wrongdoing.

Netanyahu is scheduled to testify before the court on Dec. 2.

The first court session of Netanyahu's corruption trial was held on May 24, 2020.

Israel has continued its deadly offensive in the Gaza Strip since a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 43,600 people, mostly women and children.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country in an escalation from year-long cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of the Gaza war.



