Israel military says it intercepted 2 drones approaching from east

The Israeli military announced Sunday that it intercepted two drones approaching from the east.

"The Air Force intercepted two drones that were heading from the east and did not breach Israeli airspace," it said in a statement.

Sirens were activated in the Dead Sea area, it added.

The military did not say where the drones came from.

A group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched drones in recent months from this direction in attacks targeting several sites in Israel, including its southernmost city of Eilat.

A massive Israeli air campaign in Lebanon has been ongoing since late September against what it claims are targets of the Lebanese Hezbollah group, an escalation in year-long cross-border warfare since the start of the Gaza war.

More than 3,100 people have been killed and over 13,900 injured in Israeli attacks since October 2023, according to Lebanese health authorities.

Israel launched an incursion into southern Lebanon on Oct. 1 this year.