Iran’s president says he won’t be able to attend Arab-Islamic Summit in Riyadh

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said Sunday that he will not be able to attend this week's Second Joint Arab-Islamic Summit in the Saudi capital Riyadh "due to his busy schedule," the state-run news agency IRNA reported.

Pezeshkian spoke by phone with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on bilateral relations, with the two leaders expressing hope that cooperation between their countries is "promoted further," it said.

He said his first vice president, Mohammad Reza Aref, will be attending the meeting and assured that "the gathering, thanks to the prudence of the Saudi crown prince, will produce tangible results aimed at halting the Zionist regime's (Israel's) crimes in Gaza and Lebanon."

Bin Salman thanked Pezeshkian for the call, saying he understands his situation, and wished "our brothers in Iran" success.

Saudi-Iran ties are "at a historic turning point," bin Salman said, expressing hope that bilateral relations will be promoted to their highest level.

On Oct. 30, Saudi Arabia called for a joint Arab-Islamic follow-up summit in its capital Riyadh on Nov. 11 to address Israel's ongoing aggression against Palestinian territories and Lebanon as well as current developments in the region.