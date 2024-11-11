Houthi group reports 9 US-UK overnight raids on northern Yemen

The Yemeni Houthi group on Monday reported nine US-UK raids on the provinces of Amran and Saada in northern Yemen.

The Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV said seven US-UK raids targeted the district of Harf Sufyan in Amran province, while two targeted the district of As Safra in the Saada province.

The group, however, didn't report casualties or material damage from the raids.

On Sunday, the Houthi group reported seven strikes on the capital Sanaa and Amran province.

Since the beginning of 2024, a coalition led by the US has been conducting airstrikes that it said are targeting Houthi locations in parts of Yemen in response to attacks by the group on shipping in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. The counterattacks have been occasionally met with retaliation from the group.

In solidarity with Gaza, which has been facing a genocidal war by Israel since Oct. 7 last year, the Houthis have targeted Israeli cargo ships or those associated with Tel Aviv with missiles and drones, expressing their determination to continue operations until the end of the onslaught on the enclave.

With the intervention of Washington and London, the Houthis announced that they consider all American and British ships military targets.