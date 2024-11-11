26 more Israeli soldiers injured amid Gaza, Lebanon war

At least 26 more Israeli soldiers were injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip and southern Lebanon in the last 24 hours, the military said on Monday.

Figures released by the army showed that 11 of the soldiers were wounded in fighting in Gaza, without specifying where the other soldiers were injured.

Previous statements released by the army, however, showed that several soldiers were injured in clashes with Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon.

According to military figures released by the army, some 782 soldiers have been killed and 5,325 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing more than 43,600 people, mostly women and children, and injuring nearly 103,000 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed nearly 3,200 people and injured over 13,800 others since October last year.

Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground assault into southern Lebanon.






















