7 killed, 20 injured in Israeli airstrike near Damascus

At least seven people have been killed and 20 injured in an Israeli airstrike in the Sayyidah Zaynab area on the outskirts of Syria's capital Damascus, authorities said Sunday.

The attack targeted a residential building, the state news agency SANA reported.

There was no immediate confirmation from the Israeli army of the attack.

Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee previously said on X that Israel targeted weapons warehouses and facilities used by the Lebanese group Hezbollah in Syria.

Israel, which rarely comments on military operations, has conducted airstrikes in Syria since 2011, focusing on Iranian and Syrian forces and Hezbollah targets.

The latest airstrike highlights continuing regional tensions amid Israel's military offensives in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.



























