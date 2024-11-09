Ukraine terminates air traffic agreement with Iran

Ukraine has terminated the air traffic agreement with Iran, an official said on Friday.

"The air traffic agreement between the government of Ukraine and the government of the Islamic Republic of Iran has been terminated," Taras Melnychuk, a representative of the country's Cabinet of Ministers in the Verkhovna Rada, wrote on Telegram.

According to him, the agreement was signed in Tehran on July 9, 1993.

Ukraine has closed the airspace in February 2022. Since then, there have been no regular civil aviation flights. Therefore, Ukraine's decision to terminate the agreement with Iran means that after the opening of the airspace, air traffic with Iran will not be resumed.

Ukraine accuses Iran of providing military assistance to Russia, while Iran has repeatedly refuted the accusations.





